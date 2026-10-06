Rajnath Singh stresses on self-reliance in aerospace sector as HAL delivers its 2,000th aero-engine

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others during the inauguration ceremony of second Shakti Engine Manufacturing line, in Koratput. (PTI Photo)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for strengthening “indigenous capabilities” in the design, development, testing, manufacturing and maintenance of advanced aero-engines, stressing that mastery of propulsion technology is essential for self-reliance in the aerospace and defence sector.

Singh, who witnessed the delivery of the 2,000th aero-engine by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Koraput division at Sunabeda, noted that indigenisation of components and reduced turnaround time are contributing to operational readiness and extended service life of critical defence assets.

“Aerospace self-reliance must extend to indigenous aero-engine capability, particularly for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. A sovereign aerospace ecosystem requires indigenous capabilities across materials, design, manufacturing, testing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO),” said Singh.