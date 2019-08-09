Rajnath Singh: Groundwork on permanent solution for J&K began in PM’s first term

The ground for a “permanent solution” for Jammu and Kashmir was prepared over the last five years, and the Narendra Modi government, in its second term, has taken several steps for the region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Advertising

He also said this move has not gone down well with “some” neighbouring countries, which are trying to disrupt peace in J&K.

Read | Malaysia, Saudi cite UNSC resolutions, US calls for restraint

“In the first five years the government under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi prepared for the ground for a permanent solution in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, after coming back to power, we have taken many big steps in the direction of that solution,” Singh stated in one of his nine tweets.

Advertising

“We have not only nullified Article 370 in the last Parliamentary session, but by making Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh two separate Union Territories we have ended the discriminatory politics that was being practiced against the people there for the last 70 years.”

He stated: “Our government has not only made the security architecture of the country mutli-dimensional, but our way of tackling any security challenge is also very dynamic. Our government had taken a resolve that we have to find a permanent solution to decades-old the Kashmir problem.”

Explained | UNSC Resolution 47 on Kashmir

Without naming any country, the minister accused a neighbouring country of fomenting trouble in the region. Stating that the move has “definitely not gone down well with some of our neighbours”, Singh stated that these nations are trying to find ways to “disrupt peace and tranquility in India”, and especially in J&K.

Explained: Why India’s Northeastern states are worried about J&K’s loss of special status

“…You can change your friends, but choosing a neighbour is not in your hands, and God should not give anybody the kind of neighbour that is sitting next to us,” Singh tweeted.

A large aspect of the country’s security and defence, the minister said, is “engagement and cooperation”.

Also read | J&K wasn’t alone, Constitution has ‘special provisions’ for 11 other states

Citing examples, Singh stated, “Prime Minister Modi’s first foreign trip after coming back to power was to Maldives, connected through a maritime boundary. When I got the opportunity to travel abroad as Defence Minister, I also chose a maritime neighbour over a land neighbour, and my first trip was to the African nation, Mozambique.”