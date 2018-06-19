Rajnath Singh: Expedite cybercrime reporting portal

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also cautioned against challenges in cyberspace crime and sought effective measures to improve cyber security. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also cautioned against challenges in cyberspace crime and sought effective measures to improve cyber security. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Alleged misuse of internet for circulating child pornography and other obscene material is a matter of concern, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday as he directed officials to expedite the launch of online cybercrime reporting portal.

In a review meeting of his ministry, Singh also cautioned against challenges in cyberspace crime and sought effective measures to improve cyber security.

Concerned about “misuse” of social media for illegal activities, he said the capabilities of law enforcement agencies should be strengthened to meet the challenges. The minister emphasised increasing public awareness and strengthening institutional framework for checking financial fraud through phone calls.

