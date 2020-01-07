Follow Us:
Rajnath Singh: ‘Event will help UP become defence hub’

The 11th Defence Expo will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on February 5 and will conclude on February 8.

Yogi Adityanath with Rajnath Singh, Sunday. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said DefExpo 2020, to be held next month in Lucknow, will be the biggest such event in the country, and stressed that it will help Uttar Pradesh become a destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Sunday, Singh said several companies have agreed to sign MoUs during the event.

Adityanath added that UP’s policy on investment in defence manufacturing is one of the best.

“Defence Expo 2020 is a very important event and it will not be an exaggeration if I say that this is an international event… Several investors will come here to decide where to invest. Because of this expo, Uttar Pradesh will become an important destination for defence and aerospace not just in India but the world,” said the Union minister.

