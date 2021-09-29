Rajnath Singh encourages defence manufacturers to boost production

Exhorting the Indian defence manufacturers to boost their production in a changing global security scenario, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the share of procurement from domestic industry has increased to nearly 65 per cent for defence modernisation, and from private domestic industry to 15 per cent.

Speaking at the annual session of the industry body Society of Indian Defence, Singh said, “It is a big deal for all that the percentage of domestic procurement has increased to 64.09 per cent in the amount allocated for defence modernisation. Also the percentage of direct procurement from private sectors in domestic capital procurement has become 15 per cent.”

He mentioned that the “global situation is changing very rapidly today” and added that “there is no region in the world today that has not been affected by these changes”. Its impact, Singh said, “can be clearly seen on trade, economy, communication, political equation and military power.”

He also encouraged the industry players to look at the new, emerging technologies. “I understand that sustainability is an integral part of our self-reliance. Therefore, you should also take interest in newly emerging defence areas like space, aerospace, and cyberspace,” he said.

He said that the government is “providing a suitable growth environment to the private sector” and highlighted that “we have opened up opportunities to build a mega defence programme for fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks and submarines through a strategic partnership model”.