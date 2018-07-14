Rajnath Singh discusses ‘mutual concerns’ with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister, is on a three-day trip to Bangladesh. (File photo) Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister, is on a three-day trip to Bangladesh. (File photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, met the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed a range of issues. The meeting entailed a discussion over mutual concerns including the menace of terrorism. After meeting Hasina at her official residence, Singh tweeted, “Had an extremely fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka today. We discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.”

“It is possible to uproot militancy and terrorism if all the countries in the region join their hands,” Singh told Hasina.

Emphasising that dialogue between both the countries had helped in settling several outstanding issues, including the land and boundary agreement Hasina said, “We expect that the other issues will be sorted out through talks as well.”

The PM reiterated Bangladesh’s stand of not allowing its soil to be used by terrorists to carry out their activities against any other country.

Singh will co-chair the 6th India-Bangladesh home minister-level talks Sunday along with his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

