Rajnath Singh orders Delhi Police to take action on viral video showing man thrashing woman

Days after the video of a girl being severely beaten by a man went viral on social media, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take necessary action. An FIR has been registered in the case. The home minister today expressed his concern on Twitter and said he has spoken with the Delhi Police Commissioner over the matter.

“I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action in this regard,” Singh tweeted.

एक लड़की को एक युवक द्वारा बेरहमी से पीटे जाने का एक वीडियो मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। मैंने @DelhiPolice कमिश्नर से फ़ोन पर इस बारे में बात की है और इस पर उचित कारवाई करने के लिए कहा है। — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2018

The police came to know about the viral video on September 13, according to an FIR lodged at a police station in North-West Delhi. Efforts were made to contact the girl seen in the video but she approached the police on Friday and gave a written statement. She has alleged in the FIR that the accused called her to his friend’s office in North-West Delhi and “made physical relations with her without her consent”. When she said that she will file a complaint with police, the accused assaulted her, she has alleged.

A case under section 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC have been registered and the girl was sent for medical examination. The police are on the lookout for the accused who is believed to be the son of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, PTI reported. Further investigation in the case is underway.

