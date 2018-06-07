Separatists should stop playing with children’s future in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

Continuing his tirade against the separatists, the Home minister said the youths were being misguided by “certain forces” and appealed to them to forgo the path of destruction. (File Photo) Continuing his tirade against the separatists, the Home minister said the youths were being misguided by “certain forces” and appealed to them to forgo the path of destruction. (File Photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation, on Thursday did not rule out extending the suspension of anti-militancy operations beyond the month of Ramzan and said a final decision would be taken after talks with the stakeholders. Singh, who unveiled a list of projects related to creating employment opportunities and sports infrastructure to attract Kashmiri youths, also lashed out at Pakistan for letting terror groups use its land as a launchpad against India.

“Pakistan should stop letting its land being used as a terror haven. If you cannot stop infiltration and reign in terrorists, then take help from us,” the Home Minister said, adding that India was the only country where people of all major religions reside peacefully.

Urging separatists not to play with the future of Kashmiri youths, Singh said they were also India’s children and that was why the decision to withdraw cases against minors and those “misled into stone pelting” was taken. “They (separatists) can play any kind of politics, but they should not play with future of children. They are not only children of Kashmir but also of India, they are an asset. Keeping this in mind we took back cases of first time stone pelters,” Singh said. The Union Home Ministry had late last year ordered withdrawal of cases against youths involved in stone pelting.

Continuing his tirade against the separatists, Singh said the youths were being misguided by “certain forces” and appealed to them to forgo the path of destruction. “You (separatists) are giving your children the best of education, and handing out stones to children of others? What is this? I always felt there is a lot of talent in youth here…IAS, IIM etc results are a proof. Youth are being misguided by certain forces,” the minister said.

Lauding the security forces for exercising caution in the face of adversity, Singh said, “I have no hesitation in saying that our security forces, including Army and Police, have worked with utmost restraint.” Later in the evening, Singh will likely attend an Iftar hosted by the Mufti, an official said. He would also hold meetings with the security brass in the backdrop of recent incidents of stone pelting, attacks on security forces in the Kashmir valley and infiltration attempts along the border.

