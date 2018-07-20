Rajnath Singh condemns lynchings, says states can’t wash hands off

Union Minister Rajnath Singh outside Parliament on Thursday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri) Union Minister Rajnath Singh outside Parliament on Thursday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday condemned incidents of lynching across the country and told Parliament that the government was in talks with social media companies to install proper checks to arrest spread of rumours.

He also said that while the incidents were under the purview of the state government as law and order was a state subject, the Centre was concerned and had issued two advisories over the past two years in this regard.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Singh said, “It is true lynching incidents are happening across the country. It is not happening for the first time. But it is a matter of concern and I condemn it. All members know that these are happening based on rumours and fake news.”

Singh was responding after Congress MP K C Venugopal alleged that such incidents were being encouraged and fuelled by ministers in the government who were “garlanding lynching accused”.

Singh, however, said it was the responsibility of state governments to stop such incidents. “Law and order is a state subject. States must take responsibility. But we can’t sit silent. We have issued two advisories, one in 2016 and one recently asking states to take measures to stop it,” he said.

The Home Minister said whenever any incident had happened, he had spoken with the Chief Minister concerned. “I have always asked them to take the strictest action,” Singh said.

He also said the government had asked social media companies to install checks in their apps to stop rumours from spreading.

Raising the issue, Venugopal regretted that while mob lynching and physical attacks on people, including those with dissenting views, have become the order of the day, the government was maintaining a silence.

“There is an attack on the freedom of speech. The government is trying to muzzle criticism. Even its own minister, Sushma Swaraj, is not spared. Swami Agnivesh was attacked yesterday by BJP people,” Venugopal said.

The issue of social activist Swami Agnivesh getting attacked in Jharkhand’s Pakur area echoed in the Rajya Sabha too. Opposition parties demanded that the House condemn the attack and that the culprits responsible for the attack be arrested immediately.

Venugopal also said Union minister Jayant Sinha had garlanded some people who were allegedly involved in a mob lynching incident. “Is this the rule of the law? These are very serious issues. I request the government to secure the democratic environment of the country,” he said.

He also alleged that the government was using investigating agencies to “target people”. He referred to the action against Missionaries of Charity which he said had “been banned by the government”. The Missionaries of Charity has come under the scanner after the in-charge of a women shelter run by the outfit in Jharkhand was arrested for alleged involvement of selling children of the inmates.

“The government attitude is worsening the situation. I urge upon the government to make a law to prevent mob lynching,” he said.

Noisy scenes were witnessed during the discussion with some BJP members protesting Venugopal’s speech, as Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia were seen asking the Chair to allow the MP to complete his submission, saying it was a serious matter.

