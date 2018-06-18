Rajnath Singh concerned over rising cases of online child pornography

The home minister also stressed on increasing the public awareness regarding financial frauds and phone call thefts. (File) The home minister also stressed on increasing the public awareness regarding financial frauds and phone call thefts. (File)

Raising concerns over the increasing misuse of internet and social media in circulation of child pornography and other obscene content, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called for strengthening the capabilities of law enforcement agencies to meet the new challenges posed by cybercrime.

Rajnath, who chaired a review meeting of Home Ministry on Monday, directed officials to expedite the launch of proposed online cybercrime reporting portal, which will enable affected people in states/Union territories to lodge complaints with the concerned law enforcement agencies. The agencies which will investigate the respective the matter and will take action for removal of such content.

He also appreciated the efforts made in reducing the duration of security clearance of proposals in sensitive sectors, bringing it down to 53 days compared to 120 days four years ago. He called for further reducing the clearance time by making use of online systems in coordination with administrative ministries for processing the proposals. “This would further improve efficiency and monitoring,” the home minister said.

The home minister also stressed on increasing the public awareness regarding financial frauds and phone call thefts. He issued directions for upgradation and updation of National Information Security Policy and Guidelines (NISPG) for the government sector. He also called for regular cyber auditing of IT infrastructure of all organisations under the home ministry for greater vigilance.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officials of the ministry were also present at the review meeting.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App