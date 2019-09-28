India’s second scorpene-class submarine INS Khanderi inducted into Navy

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday commissioned the indigenously-built second scorpene-class submarine INS Khanderi into the Indian Navy. The INS Khanderi is the second Kalvari-class diesel-electric submarine after INS Kalvari.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the submarine in Mumbai today, the defence minister said, “The name Khanderi is inspired by the dreaded ‘Sword-tooth fish’, a deadly fish known to hunt while swimming close to the bottom of the ocean.” The diesel-electric attack submarine is being built at Mazgaon Dock in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, “They should understand today that with the strong resolve of our government and advancement in naval capacity with additions like INS Khanderi, we are capable of giving it a much bigger blow. Some powers are conspiring to attack the coastal areas of India like 26/11 Mumbai attack through the sea. Their intentions will not succeed.”

The maximum speed of the INS Khanderi submarine is 20 nautical miles. Its state-of-the-art technology helps reduce noise under the sea.

The maximum crew requirement fo the submarine is 36, unlike the previous requirement of 60. It saves oxygen availability and increases its capacity to stay underwater for long periods.

The third submarine, INS Karanj was launched in January 2018 and is undergoing sea trials currently.