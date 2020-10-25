Want to restore peace at China border: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the country wants to restore peace along the Line of Actual (LAC), while, at the same time, asserting that India’s armed forces will not cede an inch of its territory to China.

“India wants an end to tension and restoration of peace. I am fully confident that our Army will not let even an inch of India’s land fall into the hands of others,” he said.

Singh was speaking to reporters after performing “Shastra Puja” (worship of weapons) at a key military base in Siliguri which is responsible for guarding the border in the Sikkim sector.

Chief of Army Staff Gen. MM Naravane and several senior officers of the Army were also present at the Sukna-based headquarters of the Indian Army’s 33 Corps.

Officials told news agency PTI that the defence minister was scheduled to perform the puja at Sherathang, a high-altitude border area near the LAC in Sikkim, but he could not go there due to inclement weather.

India and China are locked in an over-five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties.

Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

The defence minister arrived at the Sukna-based headquarters of the 33 Corps on Saturday. In an address to a group of soldiers at the base on Saturday evening, Singh said India always tried to maintain good relations with its neighbours, but situations arose from time to time when its armed forces had to make supreme sacrifices to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The defence minister also reviewed the combat preparedness of the Army during a high-level meeting at the military base. The Army has significantly bolstered deployment of troops and weaponry along the nearly 3,500-km-long LAC, including in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

