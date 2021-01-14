scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Rajnath Singh: Befitting reply if any ‘superpower’ hurts national pride

The defence minister insisted that India never wanted conflict with any nation and preferred to maintain peace and friendly ties with its neighbours.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | January 14, 2021 6:10:50 pm
Rajnath Singh, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun Military academy, Underpass at IMA dehradun, India news, Indian expressDefence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

India does not want a war but its soldiers are capable of giving befitting reply if any ‘superpower’ hurts the country’s pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday amid the eight-month-old border standoff with China.

“We don’t want war and we are in favour of protecting everyone’s security but I want to say this in clear terms that if any superpower wants to hurt our pride then our soldiers are capable of giving them a befitting reply,” Singh said.

The defence minister insisted that India never wanted conflict with any nation and preferred to maintain peace and friendly ties with its neighbours.

“It always wanted peace and friendly ties with its neighbours because it’s in our blood and culture,” he said at the fifth Armed Forces Veterans’ Day at the Headquarters Training Command of the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru.

Referring to the standoff with China, he said the Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and patience and if that can be narrated then every Indian will feel proud.

Singh hailed the Indian soldiers who showed extraordinary courage in “eliminating terrorists on the Pakistan soil”.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was also present.

