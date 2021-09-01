Rajnath Singh backs UP ‘tough actions’, says Modi-Yogi duo made by God

Defence Minister and BJP MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh on Tuesday showered praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking “tough actions” against criminals in Uttar Pradesh, and said that the “heartbeat of criminals stops when they hear Yogi’s name”.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath an “amazing duo made by God”, Rajnath Singh said he could not have carried out “so much development” in his constituency of Lucknow had Adityanath not been the chief minister.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, where he along with Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundations for a slew of projects, totalling Rs 1,710 crore, Rajnath Singh said, “No praise would be enough for the pace of development works carried out in the state under CM Yogi. God has made an amazing duo of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi and CM Yogi in UP. The welfare schemes started by the PM in Centre and CM Yogi in UP are no small feat.”

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said that after Singh left the post of CM of UP in 2003, the state was humiliated. Without naming SP’s tenure between 2012 and 2017, the CM alleged that riots took place almost every third day.