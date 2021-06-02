Rajnath Singh, Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton discuss strategic partnership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton on Tuesday and expressed his commitment to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership with the country.

During the dialogue, Singh and Dutton “expressed their intent to convene the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the earliest”, the defence ministry said.

Singh said he also spoke to Dutton about measures to fight the pandemic.

“India remains fully committed to the implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia. Both sides look forward to convening the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity,” the Defence Minister said.

The Defence Ministry said that during their telephonic interaction, both ministers reviewed defence cooperation amid the regional situation.

Australia and India are two of the four members of the Quad grouping.