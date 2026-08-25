India approves transfer of missile technology to defence industry

The development follows Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s comments in a media conclave earlier this year, wherein he said there is an emerging rationale for the creation of a conventional missile force due to recent developments in West Asia. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

In a significant step towards building India’s conventional missile force, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday approved the transfer of technology for all conventional missile systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the Indian defence industry. The decision paves the way for domestic production of these missile systems by private players.

So far, the government had typically relied only on Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited and certain in-house production capabilities of DRDO, while joint ventures like BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited with Russia manufactured the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos.

Officials familiar with the development told The Indian Express that the initiative could start with the DRDO-developed beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) ASTRA, surface-to-air anti-radiation missiles RUDRAM, VSHORADS, anti-tank guided missile NAG as well as short-range missile systems like the Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM).