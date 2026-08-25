India approves transfer of missile technology to defence industry

3 min readNew DelhiAug 25, 2026 08:35 PM IST
In a significant step towards building India’s conventional missile force, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday approved the transfer of technology for all conventional missile systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the Indian defence industry. The decision paves the way for domestic production of these missile systems by private players.
So far, the government had typically relied only on Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited and certain in-house production capabilities of DRDO, while joint ventures like BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited with Russia manufactured the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos.
Officials familiar with the development told The Indian Express that the initiative could start with the DRDO-developed beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) ASTRA, surface-to-air anti-radiation missiles RUDRAM, VSHORADS, anti-tank guided missile NAG as well as short-range missile systems like the Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM).
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The broader goal, however, is to allow the Indian defence industry to produce all conventional missile systems, they said.
That said, Agni and the K-series missiles will not be included in the technology transfer as they are strategic missiles, the officials highlighted.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence noted that this Transfer of Technology of conventional missile systems marks an important milestone in promoting greater participation of the domestic industries in the defence ecosystem by enabling them to undertake indigenous production, as per applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements.
It added that the provision will enable successful transition of missile system development to industrial production, reflecting the continued efforts of DRDO to leverage the capabilities of the Indian industry for the development and manufacture of advanced defence systems.
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“The objective is to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, strengthen the defence industrial base and create opportunities for the participation of Indian MSMEs and other technology partners in the supply chain,” it noted.
The Ministry further stated that the initiative aims to enhance operational capability, reduce import dependence and increase domestic value addition, while supporting the growth of India’s defence manufacturing sector.
“DRDO remains committed to working closely with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of advanced defence technologies and to further strengthen the country’s indigenous defence capabilities,” it added.
The enhanced production of conventional missile systems by the private industry will further aid the creation of a conventional missile force. The US-Israel-Iran conflict had revealed the large-scale use of conventional missile systems by all sides to target each other.
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The development follows Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s comments in a media conclave earlier this year, wherein he said there is an emerging rationale for the creation of a conventional missile force due to recent developments in West Asia.
Singh had said the idea earlier was that it would mostly be used for strategic purposes, but that paradigm has shifted now, and India will thus adjust accordingly. However, he added that India will not wait for the institutional part of raising a force, but will go on in parallel with providing the supply orders to industry to start scaling up production of missiles.