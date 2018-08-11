Rajnath, Shah visit AIIMS to enquire about Vajpayee’s health condition

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah visit former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo/Mohan Bane) Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah visit former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Express archive photo/Mohan Bane)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah visited All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hopital in New Delhi on Saturday evening to enquire about former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health.

The 93-year-old has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 11. The BJP patriarch was hospitalised with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

According to PTI, Shah visited around 6:30 pm whereas the home minister reached the hospital around 8:15 pm.

Vajpayee, who served as PM between 1998-2004, is a diabetic patient and has only one functional kidney. He had also suffered a stroke in 2009 which weakened his cognitive abilities. Eventually, he developed dementia.

He retracted from public life and restricted himself to his home ever since his health deteriorated considerably.

