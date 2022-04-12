Rajnath reviews scope of defence ties with US

India and the US on Monday discussed Military-to-Military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation, and ability of the Armed forces to cooperate closely. The matters were discussed during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the US.

Singh is on four-day visit to the US with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to participate in the 4th India-USA 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue beginning Monday.

According to Defence Ministry, Singh on Monday held a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. While Singh was accompanied by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and a high-level delegation, Austin was accompanied by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other officials in Pentagon.

“The two ministers reviewed a gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation. Both acknowledged the salience of India-US defence partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and broader Indian Ocean Region,” a defence ministry statement said.

The statement added that both sides discussed ways to deepen Major Defence Partnership and to work together to advance quality and scope in bilateral defence cooperation.

“They reviewed Military-to-Military engagements, information sharing, enhanced logistics cooperation, and ability of the Armed forces to cooperate closely under compatible communication arrangements. In this context, closer cooperation of Special Operation Forces came up prominently,” the statement said, adding that the two ministers discussed ways for closer collaboration between defence industries.