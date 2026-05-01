Rajnath meets Italian counterpart Crosetto, Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026-27 exchanged

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto during the latters visit, in New Delhi. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto during which a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026-27, charting the course for military engagements between the Defence Forces of both countries, was exchanged.

During the meeting, Singh is also learnt to have conveyed India’s concerns over transfer of sensitive defence technologies to Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence stated that both ministers reiterated that the India-Italy strategic partnership is based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect.

The statement noted that the two ministers also discussed the avenues to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy’s defence cooperation initiative.