Rajnath Singh maps out DefExpo plans at Ambassadors’ round table

In the run up to India’s flagship defence manufacturing event, DefExpo – scheduled to be held in March next year – Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invited international players to manufacture in India. Reaching out to several countries through an Ambassadors’ round table, Singh briefed them about the plans and details of the event, which is to be held in Gandhinagar between March 10 and 13.

The Defence Ministry mentioned that more than 200 delegates, including Ambassadors, Heads of Missions and Defence Attaches attended the round table, “reflecting the growing global interest” in the Indian defence space. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar were among those in attendance.

A ministry statement quoted Singh saying, “India is open to conduct business on a mutually beneficially collaborative basis, in the spirit of give and take, for all-round welfare of everyone.”

According to the statement, Singh said he was confident that the event will “sow the seeds of successful new ventures and international partnerships to promote shared prosperity, boost investment, expand manufacturing and bolster aerospace and defence ecosystem in India, which shall be ready to serve the defence requirements of our friendly countries also”.

The statement mentioned that Singh highlighted during his address that the defence capital outlay in the annual budget of 2021-22 was increased by 18.75 per cent from the preceding year, “which is the highest ever increment in the last 15 years”.