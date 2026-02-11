Rajnath-led council to discuss procurement of French Rafale jets this week, key nod likely

The IAF already operates 36 Rafales, and the Indian Navy would be inducting 26 Rafale M aircraft for carrier operations over the next few years.

Ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India between February 17 and 19, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is set to discuss the procurement of Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force this week.

According to officials, the DAC, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will likely discuss the acquisition of the Rafales on Thursday and could grant the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the fighter jets.

Grant of AoNs is the first step in the defence procurement process even though it does not necessarily lead to a final order.

It was immediately not clear whether a deal to procure the jets will be announced during Macron’s visit to India. The proposal to procure the Rafale jets was cleared by the Defence Procurement Board last month, and discussions within the military to procure them had only started gathering pace last year.