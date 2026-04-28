Rajnath leads Indian delegation at SCO Defence Ministers’ meet today
In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said that issues related to international peace, counter-terrorism and defence cooperation among SCO member states will also be discussed at the meeting.
DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh will lead the Indian delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday. Defence Ministers of the member countries will deliberate upon issues concerning the defence and security of the region at the meet.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said that issues related to international peace, counter-terrorism and defence cooperation among SCO member states will also be discussed at the meeting.
The SCO meeting this year comes in the backdrop of the global energy crisis amid the ongoing West Asia war. The Defence Ministry noted that the SCO, which is among the largest political and economic organisations in the region, might discuss measures to reduce the impact of the ongoing conflict.
The statement noted that Singh will highlight India’s commitment towards global peace, amidst the prevailing global security challenges, and underline India’s consistent stance on zero tolerance for terrorism and extremism. He will likely hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from some of the participating countries on the sidelines of the meeting.
According to sources, the bilateral meetings are yet to be firmed up. It is not immediately known whether he will hold bilateral meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts.
Singh had led a high-level Indian delegation at the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting at China’s Qingdao on June 25 and 26 last year, where he had refused to sign the draft statement after the document omitted the reference to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, last year.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More