Rajnath leads Indian delegation at SCO Defence Ministers’ meet today

DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh will lead the Indian delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday. Defence Ministers of the member countries will deliberate upon issues concerning the defence and security of the region at the meet.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said that issues related to international peace, counter-terrorism and defence cooperation among SCO member states will also be discussed at the meeting.

The SCO meeting this year comes in the backdrop of the global energy crisis amid the ongoing West Asia war. The Defence Ministry noted that the SCO, which is among the largest political and economic organisations in the region, might discuss measures to reduce the impact of the ongoing conflict.