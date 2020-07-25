Rajnath, Israel minister talk about enhancing defence ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Friday about enhancing defence engagement between both countries.

The government said in a statement that during Singh’s telephonic conversation with Israel’s Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, both “expressed satisfaction at the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and discussed possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements”.

The two ministers also expressed “satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting pandemic COVID-19 which will not only benefit the two countries but also aid the larger humanitarian cause”, the statement read.

Singh also invited “greater participation of Israeli defence companies under new liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime in defence manufacturing” and the two “exchanged views on regional developments”.

