Rajnath Singh inaugurates high-altitude road

With the opening of a new road from Dharchula in Uttarakhand to the Lipulekh Pass—the trijunction of India, China and Nepal—the travel time for Kailash Mansarovar from Delhi will be cut down to a week from the two to three weeks it used to take earlier.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the road via video conferencing on Friday.

The road will reduce the five-day trek to Lipulekh pass to a two-day road travel.

Singh congratulated the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which built the road, but also mourned the loss of lives during its construction.

“The road originates from Ghatiabagarh and terminates at Lipulekh Pass, the gateway to Kailash-Mansarovar. In this 80-km road, the altitude rises from 6,000 to 17,060 feet…,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

