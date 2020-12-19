Rajnath hands three new systems built by DRDO to Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handovers a model of ASTRA Mk-I Missile to Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, during the DRDO awards function, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed three indigenously-developed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) systems — one of which is already being used in eastern Ladakh where India and China are involved in a standoff — to the armed forces at the annual DRDO awards on Friday.

Singh also presented awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award 2018 to NV Kadam “for his contributions for developing control and guidance schemes for missiles”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Border Surveillance System (BOSS), which Singh handed over to Army chief General MM Naravane is an “all-weather” electronic surveillance system successfully designed and developed by Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun and has been deployed at Ladakh border area for day and night surveillance. It facilitates monitoring and surveillance by automatically detecting the intrusions in harsh high-altitude sub-zero temperature areas with remote operation capability, according to the DRDO.

Indian Maritime Situational Awareness System (IMSAS), which was handed over to Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh is a “state-of-the-art, fully indigenous, high performance intelligent software system” that provide Global Maritime situational picture, marine planning tools and Analytical capabilities.

To the Air Force, the Defence Minister handed over the ASTRA Mk-I Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Missile to Chief of Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

