Rajnath chairs third IGoM meet, discusses energy prices, food safety measures

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, centre, chairs a meeting of the informal empowered group of ministers to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia, in New Delhi. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also seen. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired the third meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), which was briefed about the easing of energy prices in the backdrop of the ceasefire that was agreed upon by Iran and the US on Wednesday after weeks of tensions in West Asia.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said the Ministers in the IGoM – formed to take stock of India’s readiness in view of the recent developments in West Asia – were informed that key sectoral parameters will continue to be closely monitored and appropriate measures will be taken. They were also informed that India has ensured the evacuation of the highest number of vessels than any other country from the Strait of Hormuz over the past 40 days.