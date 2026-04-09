Rajnath chairs third IGoM meet, discusses energy prices, food safety measures

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, centre, chairs a meeting of the informal empowered group of ministers to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia, in New Delhi. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also seen. (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)
DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired the third meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), which was briefed about the easing of energy prices in the backdrop of the ceasefire that was agreed upon by Iran and the US on Wednesday after weeks of tensions in West Asia.
In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said the Ministers in the IGoM – formed to take stock of India’s readiness in view of the recent developments in West Asia – were informed that key sectoral parameters will continue to be closely monitored and appropriate measures will be taken. They were also informed that India has ensured the evacuation of the highest number of vessels than any other country from the Strait of Hormuz over the past 40 days.
Singh directed all departments to continue focusing on preparedness, coordination, and resilience building to stay ready to deal with any eventuality.
In a post on X, he stated that the government is ensuring continued availability of LPG, petrol and diesel, fertilisers for farmers and facilitating supply of essential commodities in the country.
The statement noted that a total of eight LPG vessels, carrying approximately 340TM, equivalent to around 11 days of India’s import requirement, have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past 40 days, reinforcing the country’s energy security and supply stability. “There have been no reports of dry-out at LPG distributorships, and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders continues despite all across the country,” it noted.
Other initiatives discussed at the meeting were the doubling of the supply of 5kg Free Trade LPG cylinders beyond the 20% allocation earmarked for priority segments, dispensing of auto LPG to support public transportation requirements by oil PSU retail pump outlets and supply constraints being faced by private operators due to their procurement challenges.
Promotion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG), including the addition of 3.16 lakh new connections, was also discussed at the meeting.
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Other initiatives discussed were the adequate buffer stocks of rice and wheat and ensuring sufficient supply for PDS as well as to meet any emergency requirements. The statement said the department is diversifying packaging sources and maintaining contingency measures to address any shortfall.
The IGoM was also told that domestic availability of edible oils remains comfortable despite global uncertainties and imports from key partners (Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, Brazil) continue steadily and that adequate sugar buffer stock is available.
“The Ministers were informed that the Department of Consumer Affairs is monitoring the daily prices of 40 food commodities reported from 578 centres across the country,” the statement said.
Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Indian Express. In the past, Amrita has extensively reported on the media industry and broadcasting matters, urban affairs, bureaucracy and government policies. In the last 14 years of her career, she has worked in newspapers as well as in the online media space and is well versed with the functioning of both newsrooms. Amrita has worked in the northeast, Mumbai and Delhi. She has travelled extensively across the country, including in far-flung border areas, to bring detailed reports from the ground and has written investigative reports on media and defence. She has been working for The Indian Express since January 2023. ... Read More