Rajnath chairs IGoM meeting, emphasises constant vigil to ease West Asia war effect

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday chaired the second meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), which took stock of a range of issues, including LPG supplies, aviation turbine fuel price hike, and customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical products till June this year.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet ministers Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum), Manohar Lal (Power), Jagat Prakash Nadda (Chemical & Fertilisers), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Prahlad Joshi (Food and Public Distribution), Jitendra Singh (Science and Technology), and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways).

Rajnath highlighted the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and the need to respond in a calibrated manner to deal with any eventuality, a statement from the Ministry of Defence noted.

He stressed on the need to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of the country face the minimum effect of the conflict, the statement added.

The IGoM also deliberated upon the recent developments at length, and the next steps to be taken by the Government to mitigate any adverse impact arising due to the ongoing conflict.

During the meeting, the seven Empowered Groups of Secretaries briefed the IGoM on the steps being taken to tackle the situation.

According to the statement, the IGoM was apprised about measures undertaken by the Ministry of Finance to address concerns arising due to global trade disruptions and provide relief and support to the industry, especially manufacturing, and bolster investor confidence. These include a full customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical products till June this year, announcement of a special one-time relief measure for eligible units in SEZs to sell manufactured goods in Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional customs duty rates to be effective till March next year and the provisions of GAAR will not be invoked in respect of investments made before April 1, 2017.

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“These measures will reduce cost pressures on downstream sectors, including textiles, packaging and pharmaceuticals, facilitate supply stability in the country and provide requisite clarity for investors contemplating investments in India,” the statement noted.

Singh appreciated the Government’s decision to impose a 25% cap on the monthly increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices for domestic operations, with effect from April 1, 2026, the statement noted, adding that this step will help protect the people from a sudden increase in fares.

The statement noted the IGoM was informed that there have been no reports of dry-out at LPG distributorships, and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders continues as per the normal schedule and the temporary supply concerns arose due to instances of hoarding and black marketing, which triggered panic buying in certain areas.

The ministers were informed that strict enforcement action is being undertaken, with raids being carried out to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG and that action has also been taken against some LPG distributors who engaged in malpractices.

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The statement said that to support migrant labour and low-consumption households, the Government is ensuring adequate availability of 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders, and since March 23, 2026, over 4.3 lakh such cylinders have been sold. Special focus is being given to states where demand is higher, it said.

The IGoM was apprised that industrial requirements dependent on commercial LPG are being met, with over 80% of pre-crisis supply levels being maintained to ensure continuity of operations.

Special meetings have been held with ministries and stakeholders of different industries to understand their demands and meet their needs. Oil PSUs are ensuring the continued supply of auto LPG across the country.

“However, some supply constraints are being faced by private operators due to their procurement challenges, which is why lines are being observed at PSU auto LPG pumps. Wherever the autos are dual feed and can use petrol, they are being encouraged to use petrol,” the statement noted.

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The Ministers were also informed that the number of LPG deliveries per day has been increased significantly. Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is being actively promoted for industrial use as a reliable alternative.

The IGoM was also apprised that certain miscreants are deliberately attempting to create panic by circulating photoshopped and morphed images and misleading content on social media.

“Such actions are being closely monitored. Citizens are strongly advised not to believe or share unverified information and to rely only on official sources for accurate updates,” the statement said.

The first meeting of the IGoM took place on March 28.