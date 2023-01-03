‘We are devotees of peace and also of strength’: Rajnath opens 100-metre bridge in Arunachal near Tibet border

In his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang in December, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday inaugurated a 100-metre-long bridge close to the state’s northern border with Tibet in the Upper Siang district.

This bridge over the River Siyom in the thinly populated Upper Siang district is one of 28 border area infrastructure projects taken up by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that were inaugurated virtually by Singh at an event on Tuesday. Of these various bridges and roads, eight are in Ladakh, five in Arunachal Pradesh, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three each in Sikkim, Punjab and Uttarakhand and two in Rajasthan.

According to a defence ministry statement, the key functions of the bridge are to facilitate “speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas of Upper Siang district, Tuting and Yinkiong Region” and “boost socio-economic development of the region”.

At the inaugural event, Singh said that the country was equipped to respond to conflicts challenging it.

“India has never started any war and has not seized even an inch of any other country’s territory. If someone mistakes our love for peace for our weakness, then I want to tell them that we are devotees of peace but we are also devotees of strength. Bhagwan Shri Krishna in the Bhagwat Gita inspires us to war for the protection of duty and truth. Some time back our PM Modi had said, ‘This is not the time for war,’ making India’s resolution fully clear. This means that we do not believe in war, but if conflict is imposed on us, we have strongly fought against it and will do so in the future. For this, we should always remain prepared and we are prepared,” said Singh.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed with each other in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, 2022, beating each other with sticks and canes. A few days after the incident, Singh had told Parliament that “PLA troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo.”

At Tuesday’s event, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu claimed that while 20,000 kilometres of roads had been constructed in the state’s area between 1947 and 2013, “in the eight years from 2014 to December 2022, if we calculate we can find that more than 10,000 km of roads have been added.”

Singh also said that developing connectivity in border roads is part of the central government’s North East policy so that “along with development, the people living in these areas also have a sense of assurance”. “Despite its beauty and natural resources, our north-eastern region has been cut off from development for a long time, sometimes in the name of security issues, sometimes because of lack of connectivity. Today after decades of independence, forget development, this region has been deprived of basic needs which has also affected its economic condition,” said the minister who added that the development of the North East region is also important for the country’s relationships with East Asia in trade, travel and tourism to which it is our gateway. “The stronger this region will be, the stronger the country will be,” he said.

Among the facilities inaugurated on Tuesday are three telemedicine nodes in remote locations – one in Mizoram and two in Ladakh – which will be connected through VSAT to service hospitals for telemedicine consultations.