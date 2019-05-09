Rajkot: Police lift ban on PUBG, MOMO

Hours after the Gujarat High Court sought the state government’s response over the extension on the ban on popular online games PUBG and MOMO challenge, the Rajkot police on on Wednesday lifted the ban with immediate effect.

Advertising

The move comes after the ban imposed by the city police in March this year, was challenged before the High Court.

“Taking into account demand from youth and representations received and after reviewing them, the notification issued by the office here is being cancelled effective from 8 pm on May 8, 2019,” Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agrawal stated late on Wednesday.

Agrawal added that his office had banned the games in the interest of youngsters.

Advertising

“In order to ensure that level of aggressiveness does go up among children and youth and that their studies are not affected and that their behaviour, language and development are not affected, a notification had been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (No.2 of 19974) and Section 37 (3) of the Gujarat Police Act e …” read the notification issued by Agrawal.

Incidentally, the police commissioner had issued the first notification in this regard on March 6 this year, underlining the same logic.