Rajkot: Police exhume bodies of two children who ‘drowned’ in effluent tank of factory near Gondal

Police exhume bodies of two children in Bhunava village, in Gondal taluka of Rajkot district on Wednesday. Photo by Hitesh Purohit Police exhume bodies of two children in Bhunava village, in Gondal taluka of Rajkot district on Wednesday. Photo by Hitesh Purohit

Five days after they allegedly drowned in the effluent tank of a polymer factory in Bhunava village of Gondal taluka in Rajkot district, the Rajkot rural police exhumed bodies of two children on Wednesday and sent them for post-mortem after taking cognisance of the deaths. A team of Gondal taluka police exhumed the bodies Abhishek Nepali (4) and Varsha Sunar (3) from a place near the factory in Bhunava village on Tuesday and later sent them to Rajkot for an autopsy. The exhumation comes a day after JB Mithapara, police sub-inspector of Gondal taluka police filed a case of accidental/unnatural deaths.

Police said that Abhishek and Varsha had died after falling in open tank of effluent on premises of Shree Polymers, a polymer films and packaging manufacturing factory in Bhunava village of Gondal taluka while playing on the factory premises on July 6. However, instead of taking the children’s bodies for post-mortem, their parents, who are natives of Nepal and are working at Shree Polymers, had buried them in Bhunava village.

“The police control-room had got phone-calls about the incident and we took cognisance of the deaths as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The bodies of the children were exhumed today and have been sent for post-mortem to know if they died due to drowning in the effluent tank or there were other causes. We shall also enquire if the body indeed died due to drowning, did they fall in the tank accidentally or due to negligence by somebody,” Antrip Sood, superintendent of Rajkot rural police told The Indian Express.

Section 174 of CRPC makes it incumbent upon the police to inquire and report unnatural or accidental deaths to executive magistrate of concerned area. The SP said that manner in which the children were buried raised suspicion. “Instead of reporting the deaths to police, parents of the children buried them without a post-mortem. The factory owners also did not report the incident of alleged drowning to police. On top of all this, the children were not buried in an identified crematorium of burial ground but at a place near the factory premises and their parents were not in favour of autopsies. This all warrants an enquiry,” Sood further said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App