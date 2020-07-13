Rajkot: No leads in probe into 3 cops’ ‘attempt to frame PI in corruption case’

Thakar is the investigating officer of the case which was registered at Gandhigram police station on Saturday based on a complaint filed by one Ankit Shah, a resident of Madhapar Chowkadi in the city. (Representational) Thakar is the investigating officer of the case which was registered at Gandhigram police station on Saturday based on a complaint filed by one Ankit Shah, a resident of Madhapar Chowkadi in the city. (Representational)

The police have made no breakthrough in their investigation into the alleged attempt by three policemen to frame Gandhigram police inspector (PI) KA Vala in a corruption case, owing to a grudge they held against him, even as officers said on Sunday that a probe into the matter was on.

“Investigation into the case is ongoing but as of now, we have not achieved any breakthrough. Nobody has been arrested or detained so far,” said Rakesh Thakar, police inspector at University police station.

Thakar is the investigating officer of the case which was registered at Gandhigram police station on Saturday based on a complaint filed by one Ankit Shah, a resident of Madhapar Chowkadi in the city. In his complaint, Shah had stated that police sub-inspector MB Jebaliya, constables Prashant Rathod and Pratap Karpada and one Vishal had threatened him of raising his name in a case registered against his elder brother, Manan, for allegedly possessing 28 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) without permission.

However, the accused had told Ankit that they would not take action against him if he helped them frame PI Vala in a corruption case. Jebaliya allegedly told Ankit that Vala had got him and Karpada transferred from Gandhigram police station and therefore, they held a grudge against the PI. Ankit, in his complaint, had alleged that the four forced him to meet him Vala, saying he would like to facilitate the surrender of his elder brother.

Later, Gandhigram police booked Jebaliya, Karpada, Rathod and Vishal under IPC Sections 365 (Kidnapping), 506 (2) (Punishment of criminal intimidation), 120 (b) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 166 (Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 195 (a) (Threatening any person to give false evidence).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.