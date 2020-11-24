Rajkot: Munna Rabarika gang member who jumped parole in 2016 nabbed

“With appropriate information, our team nabbed him,” said Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal.

Cmampu Vinchhiya, a murder convict from Amreli who was on the run since jumping parole in 2016 and who allegedly attempted to murder a man in Amreli in 2018 by firing on him, was nabbed by the Detection of Crime Branch of Rajkot from near Rangunmata temple, around 25 km east of the city on Rajkot-Bhavnagar State Highway 25, on Monday.

Police said that Champu is a member of Munna Rabarika gang who were involved in criminal activities in Amreli, Bhavnagar, etc., and is also wanted under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act, 2015, in another case. “With appropriate information, our team nabbed him,” said Rajkot city police commissioner Manoj Agarwal.

“We got tip-off that Vinchhiya was near the Rangunmata temple… and nabbed him. He was carrying a country-made pistol and a country-made revolver and six live cartridges. But our team overpowered him before he could make any attempt to resist,” Dadubha Basiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Rajkot, told The Indian Express, adding the operation was carried out at around 10 am on Monday. Police also recovered the weapons and cartridges from Champu and registered a case under Arms Act.

Police said that 40-year-old Vinchhiya is a native of Lilia Nana village in Lilia taluka of Amreli district. The DCB said that Vinchhiya and others murdered one Bharat Laheri in Juna Savar village of Savarkundla taluka of Amreli in 2011 over recovery of a loan. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by an Amreli court in 2013. He was lodged in Rajkot Central Jail but was on the run since jumping parole in May 2016.

“He was booked for attempting to murder a man in Savarkundla in 2018. He is also wanted in an offence under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act, 2015, filed against members of Munna Rabarika gang this year at Savarkundla Rural police station,” Basiya said.

According to a case registered by the Savarkundla police station in 2018, Champu and his friend Shiva Vala fired on Mehulkumar Sapariya at Oliya village in Savarkundla over a monetary dispute but Vinchhiya was on the run.

In August this year, Savarkundla Rural police booked Shivraj Vichhiya alias Munna Rabarika and his gang members Shailsh Chandu, Ashok Boricha, Sonal alias Sonu Dangar alias lady don, Champu and four others under GCTOC Act.

