Rajkot municipal body approves proposal to develop flower market on Aji riverbank

Farmers pluck flowers from their field in a village of Dhrol taluka in Jamnagar district on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

THE STANDING committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to develop a flower market near the Indira Bridge on the bank of Aji river in Ramnathpara area at the cost of Rs44.14 lakh.

The standing committee, at the last meeting of its tenure, approved the proposal moved by the construction department to develop a flower market in place of the old cattle pond on the western bank of Aji river facing the western end of the Indira Bridge. The plot belonging to the RMC admeasures 990 square metres.

“We have chosen this location as flower traders and farmers are assembling on the footpath of the Indira Bridge as well as on the road near the Ramnathpara crematorium for trading of flowers for around two years. The plot where we are proposing to develop a formal flower market is adjacent to this stretch of the road. The market is aimed at facilitating farmers and flower traders,” Hemendra Kotak, incharge city engineer of central zone of the RMC told The Indian Express.

Incidentally, the daily flower market used to take place at Parevadi Chowk on the eastern bank of Aji River on Kuvadva Road for years. But as it was hampering movement of vehicles on the busy road, it was shifted to the western bank of the river and at a little distance from the busy Kuvadva Road.

The proposed market will have 84 platforms for conducting auction of flowers and retailing them. These platforms will have roofs of galvanised steel sheets. “There will be some space available for parking as well. This plot is strategically located for such a market as it is close to the jewellery market and generally jewellers go to their outlets purchasing flowers to offer to their deities,” Kotak said adding that the construction of the proposed market will be completed in six months.

The RMC had estimated the project to cost Rs 49.05 lakh and had floated tenders on November 8. In response, Hirabhai Chauhan and Devkrupa Constructions had submitted their bids. Of them, Hirabhai Chauhan emerged the lowest bidder with a quotation of Rs 44.14 lakh.

Farmers in villages like Madhapar, Munjka, Mahika and Kothariya on the periphery of the city grow flowers. Some time ago, the RMC was mulling to allot cabins to flower vendors in major city squares in order to make flowers easily accessible to people.

However, that proposal did not go through.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd