Saturday, June 30, 2018
Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight suffers bird-hit, returns to Rajkot

The Rajkot-Mumbai flight suffered a bird hit during take-off around 7:15 am, Rajkot Airport Director B K Das said.

By: PTI | Rajkot | Updated: June 30, 2018 5:00:20 pm
A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight was forced to return to the Rajkot airport on Saturday after it suffered a bird-hit during take-off, a senior official said.

“After the bird-hit, the flight returned to the airport and was grounded. The aircraft has suffered some problems in the incident and repair work will be carried out by a team from Mumbai before it takes off again,” Das told PTI.

Jet Airways officials were not available for comment.

