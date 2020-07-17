Rajkot migrant Clash: Gondal sessions court grants bail to 15 more migrant workers

While the FIR was registered against 25 persons, 56 were arrested. (Representational) While the FIR was registered against 25 persons, 56 were arrested. (Representational)

A Gondal sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 15 migrant workers who were arrested on charges of attempt to murder and dacoity on May 17, following a clash with the Shapar Veraval police in Rajkot due to delay in their repatriation to their native states such as Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

While the FIR was registered against 25 persons, 56 were arrested. Of these, 15 were granted bail by the Gujarat High Court (HC) on July 7. The relief by Additional Sessions Judge Rahul Raghav at Gondal primarily relied on the HC’s observation where Justice Gita Gopi had noted that the chaotic situation could have been averted had there been proper coordination between the police and the nodal officers for migrants. The migrants’ bail applications were otherwise also largely unopposed by the state.

The bail applications for the remaining 26 migrants who continue to be in judicial custody, including one juvenile who is at a juvenile home, are currently pending before the sessions court as well as the HC.

