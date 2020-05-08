Rajkot man who went to Ahmedabad to pick up wife, in-law tests positive; trio booked

Police said that 38-year-old man works as a supervisor at a godown. (Representational Photo) Police said that 38-year-old man works as a supervisor at a godown. (Representational Photo)

A Rajkot man who tested positive for COVID-19 after he went to a red zone in Ahmedabad city to pick up his wife and father-in-law was booked on Friday for travelling without permit and not informing authorities about his journey. Police also booked the wife and the father-in-law, who came from Gheekanta Road in Ahmedabad.

“The 38-year-old man went to Ahmedabad to pick up his wife and father-in-law on Monday. However, when he returned to enter his apartment block in Manharplot area of the city with his wife and father-in-law, other residents of the apartment building protested. The trio, then, went to a farmhouse of the man’s friend near Aji Dam. But later on, health department came to know about their movement and tested their samples for COVID-19. While the man’s samples returned positive on Thursday, his wife and father-in-law tested negative,” CG Joshi, police inspector of “A” Division police station in Rajkot said.

“We have booked the trio as they had neither sought permission for the journey, nor did they call helpline number 104 to inform about their travel. Nor did they inform local hospital in Rajkot about their travel,” added Joshi.

The trio were booked under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)

Police said that 38-year-old man works as a supervisor at a godown.

“He has been admitted to the isolation ward in Rajkot civil hospital while his wife and father-in-law have been shifted to a government quarantine facility in Samras hostel in the city,” Joshi further said. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Rajkot city has gone up to 63

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd