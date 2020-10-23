Rajkot: Man who set himself afire dies, kids succumb to burn injuries

Police said that Imran and Nazia were going through a marital discord.

Hours after Imran Pathan, an auto-rickshaw driver, stabbed his wife and uncle-in-law to death and set afire his children and himself in a fit of rage, both he and his sons succumbed to burn injuries.

“While Imran died at 11:30 pm on Thursday, his daughter Alvisha (7) succumbed at around 12 am on Friday. His son Ikan (8) too died at around 5 am on Friday,” G M Hadiya, police inspector of Thorala police station, said on Friday.

Imran, a resident of Thorala area, had set his son, daughter and himself on fire at his home in Thorala area just minutes after he fatally stabbed his wife Nazia and uncle-in-law Nazeer Pathan and seriously wounded mother-in-law Feroza (45) at around 4:30 pm on Thursday.

“After stabbing his wife and uncle-in-law to death and injuring his mother-in-law, Imran returned home with his two children. He collected some petrol from the fuel tank of his bike, poured it over the children and himself and set the children afire before setting himself alight. After hearing their cries, neighbours rushed in and rescued them by covering them in blankets. In response to a call to the emergency service, an ambulance arrived and took the three to civil hospital. But all three of them died during treatment,” Hadiya further said.

Police said that Imran and Nazia were going through a marital discord. After calling 181 Abhayam women’s helpline, Nazia, her mother Feroza and uncle Nazeer had gone to Mahila Police Station on Thursday afternoon to lodge a complaint against Imran. Police had also called Imran at the Mahila Police Station for counselling but he had left the police station on his bike soon after, saying he would return with his lawyer. Thereafter, Nazia, Alvisha, Feroza and Nazeer left for Nazeer’s home in Nazeer’s auto.

“Enraged that they had approached the police, the accused intercepted the complaint’s auto-rickshaw at Rukhadiyapara Crossing, got down from his bike, pulled a knife out of his waist and stabbed the complainant. Then he pulled Nazeer out of the auto-rickshaw and stabbed him. Afterwards, he stabbed his wife in the auto-rickshaw itself,” Pradyuman Nagar police inspector A L Chavda said on Friday.

Hadiya said that Imran was booked under the Immoral Trafficking Act after he was caught with a sex worker in Thorala area in February this year.

