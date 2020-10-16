Rajkot: Man booked for ‘murder’ of casual worker

According to police, Dilubhai was a casual labourer and the accused are also residents of the same locality. (Representational)

A MAN with criminal antecedents and three others allegedly assaulted and murdered a casual worker, and inflicted serious injuries on two of his younger brothers, on Wednesday evening in Jetpur town of Rajkot district.

The deceased man had allegedly objected to one of the accused’s relationship with the former’s niece. Police said Uday Shekhva, his brother Dilu Shekhva and two unidentified men barged into the home of Dilubhai Vank and his brothers — Dadu Vank and Bahadursinh Vank — in Sama Kantha area of Jetpur town. The accused assaulted the trio with baseball bats and wooden clubs around 8.30 pm Wednesday. Police said after wounding the victims, the accused fled the spot.

Dilubhai was the eldest among three brothers, while Bahadursinh is the youngest. Based on the complaint filed by Bahadursinh, Jetpur city police booked Uday, his brother Dilu Shekhwa and two others for murder, attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt, among other chages.

“The three brothers were rushed to the Referral Hospital in Jetpur town. From there, Dilubhai and Dadu, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to Junagadh for further treatment. Dilubhai succumbed to his injuries around 1.30 am on Thursday,” Jayesh Karmur, inspector of Jetpur city police station, said. Sources said that Dadu’s condition was reported to be serious. Police said that Uday has been booked under the Prohibition Act in the past after being caught with country-made liquor. According to police, Dilubhai was a casual labourer and the accused are also residents of the same locality.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd