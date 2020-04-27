Rajkot: Lightning strike kills labourer

Follow Us:
By: Express News Service | Rajkot | Published: April 27, 2020 1:33:32 am
A MIGRANT labourer was killed in lightning strike in Jamkandorana taluka of Rajkot district as unseasonal thunderstorm and hailstorm were reported in Rajkot and Kutch districts on Sunday.

Jamkandorana police said the incident took place between Kana Vadala village of Jamkandorana and neighbouring Bhavabhi Khijadiya village of Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar district.

The victim was identified as Pukar Singh Mangal Singh Jamra (30). “Eyewitnesses said that he was struck by lightning and died,” J U Gohil, sub-inspector of Jamkandorana, said.

“Jamra and three others sought refuse under a banyan tree when it started raining at around 4:30 pm on Sunday. All of a sudden, Jamra, who was busy talking on his phone was hit by lightning,” said another officer of Jamkandorana police.

His body was later shifted to a hospital in Jamkandorana for post-mortem.

Unseasonal rain was reported from other parts of Rajkot and Kutch district also.

