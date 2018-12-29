Rajkot: Infant dies 3 days after being branded with hot rod for not relieving himself

Three days after being branded with a hot iron rod by his grandmother for not relieving himself, a week-old baby boy delivered by an agricultural labourer died while undergoing treatment at KT Sheth Children’s Government Hospital on the campus of Rajkot civil hospital on Thursday. Police said that they have filed a case of accidental death and would take cognisance of the matter if any criminality is established. The baby was born without a rectum, doctors said.

Police said that Laxmi Singla, a labourer from Madhya Pradesh working on a farm in Khakhda Bela village of Paddhari taluka of Rajkot district, had given birth to a baby boy at the community health centre in Paddhari village on December 21. The mother and the newborn were discharged on December 23. However, after the baby boy did not relieve himself even after three days since being born and his belly kept on swelling, his grandmother, Gajara, branded him by using a hot iron rod. The child did not relieve himself even after that. Meanwhile, some relatives noticed that the infant did not have rectum and after his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the Rajkot civil hospital on the night of December 24.

“During examination, we noticed that he did not have anus opening and therefore, he was not able to pass stool. His relatives said that he was branded with the hot iron rod on the abdomen as is the practice in their community and the branding had left a burn injury on his stomach. However, the baby seemed fine as he was not vomiting or demonstrating any other adverse symptoms. Therefore, the next day, we performed colostomy and helped the child pass stool. However, later on, the patient contracted infection and died on Thursday evening. The patient could have contracted infection at home or at hospital and therefore, we cannot conclusively say that the patient died due to burn injury caused by branding,” said a doctor of the hospital, requesting anonymity.

The doctor further said that the baby boy was born without a rectum, which, he said was a case of genetic deformity.

Paddhari police sub-inspector Jayesh Vadhiya said that they have registered a case of accidental death. “The family is saying that branding is a common practice in their community to cure child of diseases but possibly the child was just a few days old and could not have been able to handle the trauma. Nonetheless, we are waiting for post-mortem report. If any criminality is revealed, we will file a case,” said Vadhiya.