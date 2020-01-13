Rajkot: IMFL worth Rs 21 lakh seized, three arrested from Junagadh

The consignment seized on Sunday. (Express photo) The consignment seized on Sunday. (Express photo)

The vigilance squad of the Director General of Police (DGP) intercepted a bulk cement career and seized around 5,982 bottles of Indian-made-foreign-liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 20.94 lakh near Dungarpur village on the outskirts of Junagadh city on Sunday. Police said that three persons, including driver of the truck and a local resident had been arrested.

Acting on a tip off, the vigilance squad intercepted a Kutch-registered bulker (a tanker-like career to transport bulk cargo) between Vijapur and Dungarpur villages on State Highway 30 on the southern outskirts of Junagadh city late on Saturday night. Upon checking, the squad found that instead of cement, the vehicle was transporting around 500 boxes of IMFL.

“The squad struck late on Saturday night and the operation stretched till early Sunday morning. During the operation, the squad seized 5,982 bottles of IMFL worth Rs 20.94 lakh and the tanker worth Rs10 lakh. An offence has been registered at Junagadh Taluka police station,” PG Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Junagadh division, told The Indian Express.

Jadeja further said that three persons were arrested during the operation in Dungarpur village. They have been identified as Mangilal Bisnoi, Ashok Kumar Pawar and Raju Chauhan. “While Mangilal was driving the tanker, Ashok was a cleaner accompanying him. Chauhan is a resident of Junagadh district who was to receive the consignment on behalf of Bharat Kathi, a resident of Junagadh city,” Jadeja said,

“The tanker bears registration number of Kutch district. But the liquor consignment was sent by one Kaluram Bisnoi of Zalore district in Rajathan. Further investigation in the case is on.” Jadeja added.

Incidentally, Junagadh police had intercepted 12,504 bottles of IMFL worth Rs 53.52 lakh being transported in an LPG tanker near Vadal village on the northern outskirts of Junagadh city in November last year.

