Rajkot: Hours after filing complaint, man arrested on charges of rape

Hours after a woman filed charges of rape and criminal intimidation against a man, the Rajkot Police arrested the accused in the early hours of Thursday. After registering the case at 11:30 pm Wednesday, the police immediately sent a team to arrest the accused from his residence and nabbed him at around 1 am on Thursday.

Police said the accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had befriended the woman after coming in contact with her while she was searching for a job. Police said that the victim, a divorcee, wanted a job to run her family and support the education of her minor son. While searching for a job, she came in contact with the accused, who claimed to be running a placement agency.

According to police, the man promised the woman to get her a job as well as get her son admitted to a school. “Around one-and-half-month ago, the woman needed to change her accommodation and sought his help in shifting. He obliged and stayed the night at the woman’s place after shifting. That night, he forced himself on her. Subsequently, he started blackmailing the victim, threatening to kill her and her son and kept on sexually assaulting her,” the police said.

The police said the accused had been living in Rajkot for last few years and had criminal antecedents. He had been booked by ‘A’ Division police station in the city in 2010 for allegedly forging documents and by the Detection of Crime Branch in 2014 under Arms Act.