Rajkot first district in Saurashtra to have over 10,000 Covid cases

After reporting the first Covid-19 case in the state in March, Rajkot city on Friday became the first district from Saurashtra region to breach the 10,000-mark. The city reported 83 fresh infections on the day, taking its total count to 10,019.

On March 19, Jungleshwar area in Rajkot had reported the first confirmed coronavirus case in the state when a man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, had tested positive for the infection.

While it was three months before the number of cases in Rajkot crossed the 100-mark on June 13, at least 400 fresh cases were reported across the city over the next 33 days, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) data states. The next 500 cases were reported in only 12 days and Rajkot crossed 1,000-mark on July 28.

Cases tripled in August and by the 29th day of the month, the caseload in the city shot up to 3,000. The figure doubled to 6,000 on September 29.

The surge in infection continued well into October and the number of cases touched 7,000 on October 8. A let-up in the number of infections was recorded with the next 1,000 cases reported over the following 15 days and another 1,000 cases in the subsequent 15 days. On November 9, the city’s total virus count stood at 9,000. With the number of daily cases showing an upswing, it took only 12 days for the Covid-19 cases to reach 10,000. Until Friday, the city reported 125 deaths due to the disease while 665 patients remained under treatment.

“The surge was expected after Diwali as a similar trend was observed after Janmashtami festivities (in August this year) and we are prepared to deal with it. The method remains the same — door-to-door survey to identify people with coronavirus-like symptoms, to test suspected patients and isolate people who have contracted the virus,” Chetan Nandani, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, RMC, said. So far, the RMC has tested more than 4,01,800 samples and the case positivity ratio has been recorded at 2.47 per cent.

The government has announced a ‘night curfew’ — from 9 pm to 6 am — from Saturday until further notice in Rajkot. Nandani said the ‘night curfew’ will help to contain the spread of the virus.

