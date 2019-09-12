Rajkot man ‘buries himself’ in pothole to protest bad roads

A truck driver in Rajkot staged a unique protest against the city’s poor roads on Wednesday, by partially burying himself in a big pothole at Greenland Chowkadi.

Lakshman Bathwar’s protest came on the day Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited the town and reiterated that the government had allotted Rs 25 crore to Rajkot Municipal Corporation for repairing rain-damaged roads.

Bathwar and his friends reached the pothole on the service road of National Highway 27 at the busy Greenland Chowkadi with a tractor-trolly full of gravel and soil on Wednesday morning.

Bathwar then lay down in the pothole, which had turned into a puddle of water due to the accumulation of rainwater. Gangabhai Mer, one his friends, also joined Bathwar in the pothole to extend support to the protest. As the two men lay in the potholes, others covered them with the gravel-soil mixture up to their torso. Later on, Bhathwar unloaded the trolley into the pothole and filled it up.

“As I am a truck-driver, I have to pass this road every morning and evening. This stretch of the service road has been in very bad shape for the last month. Authorities should know about the poor condition of the roads, but either they were unaware of this, or were turning a blind eye. The previous day, I was witness to a woman falling off a motorcycle she was riding after it hit the pothole. I thought as an aware citizen, I must do something. Therefore I came up with this idea and my friends supported it,” Bathwar told The Indian Express.

However, he said he had not chosen the timing of the protest to coincide with the CM’s visit to the city. “I did have some information about the CM visiting Rajkot. But I did not choose the timing of the protest keeping that in mind. I had made up my mind after seeing that woman fall off the bike. I support neither the BJP nor the Congress. My protest is against the administration, corrupt officers and political office-bearers,” Bhathwar, who has studied till Class XI, said.

NH 27 runs across the east and south-east periphery of the city. Rajkot city has received more than 55 inch of rain — an all-time record for the city — this monsoon so far and the city’s roads, as well as stretches of the national highway, have been damaged. A couple of days ago, NHAI staff were seen clicking pictures of potholed and waterlogged stretches of the service road at Kothariya flyover bridge.

Local officers of National Highways Authority of India said they were aware of the protest, but added that particular stretch was managed and maintained by West Gujarat Expressway Limited, a private firm. Executives of the private firm could not be reached for comment.