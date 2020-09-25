Rajkot DIG settled cases in favour of criminals in tune with politicians: MP Parimal Nathwani

Parimal Nathwani. (File)

RAJYA SABHA member from Andhra Pradesh and industrialist Parimal Nathwani on Thursday tweeted that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rajkot range, Sandip Singh, had, “in the past settled some cases in favour of criminals in tune with some politicians”.

After Deepan Bhadran took over as the new district superintendent of police of Jamnagar, Nathwani, senior group president of of Reliance Industries Limited, tweeted, “While new #Jamnagar SP @BhadranDeepan will use his brilliance & firm hands on criminals, some people suspect, I don’t know true of false, that Range IG Sandip Singh in past settled some cases in favour of criminals in tune with some politicians!…” Nathwani also tagged the Office of the Prime Minister, Office of the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Director General of Police of Gujarat, Ashish Bhatia.

Bhadran, who was deputy commissioner of police with the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch was appointed as SP Jamnagar on Saturday. He assumed charge on Thursday and replaced Shweta Shrimali.

Jamnagar, which is part of Rajkot range has in recent years seen some high-profile cases, including fatal stabbing of advocate Kirit Joshi in public in 2018 and alleged landgrab by Jayesh Ranpariya alias Jayesh Patel.

In another tweet, Nathwani said, “I am sure the dynamic & bold SP @BhadranDeepan with special mission will curb & control criminals & their political masters with firm hands. Your presence in #Jamnagar will give relief to law-abiding citizens…” Both tweets were accompanied by photographs of Bhadran.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “I do not know the context and I do not want to comment… I can only say that throughout my service, I have taken strongest possible, strictest possible action against anti-social elements and I will be doing so in future also.”

Asked about the post, DGP Bhatia said, “We will first talk to Mr Nathwani… He says that he doesn’t know if it is true or false…,” Bhatia said.

Two days ago, KK Gohil, sub-inspector of Local Crime Branch of Jamnagar, was suspended by the Rajkot DIG for allegedly keeping two murder accused—Omdevsinh Jadeja and Narendrasinh Jadeja— in an air-conditioned room instead of police lockup that day.

The action came after video and photographs showing the accused sleeping on a mattress inside the police station went viral. The embarrassment came just two days after Singh addressed a press conference to announce the arrest of the two, who are prime accused in the alleged murder of Divyarajsinh Jadeja, a history-sheeter. Divyarajsinh was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight in Dhrol town of Jamnagar district in March this year.

Last week, Sandeep Radadiya, sub-inspector of Kalavad Rural police police station in Jamnagar, was suspended after his family was allegedly found using a car seized in a prohibition case. Video of his wife and children travelling the car had gone viral.

