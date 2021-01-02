Rajkot: Co-op society chairman among 3 booked for defrauding depositors

An offence has been registered against the office-bearers of the society,” said JD Zala, inspector of Bhaktinagar police station.

The Rajkot city police on Friday booked the chairman, vice-chairman and manager of Shree Rameshwar Sharafi Mandali (SRSM), a co-operative credit society, for allegedly defrauding 17 of its depositors to the tune of Rs 3.11 crore.

Based on a complaint filed by one Sanjay Sojitra, an offence was registered at Bhaktinagar police station against SRSM chairman Sanjay Dudhatra, vice-chairman Gopal Raiyani and manager Vipul Vasoya.

Police said that the office-bearers and employees of the credit society have gone underground after committing fraud and locking their office in Shreemad Bhavan opposite Kanta Stri Vikas Gruh in the city.

“Police commissioner Manoj Agarwal, joint police commissioner Khurshid Ahmed, deputy commissioner of police (zone-I) Pravin Kumar

Meena and assistant commissioner of police, HL Rathod listened to the victims’ plight and instructed to take strict action… Accordingly, an offence has been registered against the office-bearers of the society,” said JD Zala, inspector of Bhaktinagar police station.

Police said that the office-bearers and employees of the society used to lure depositors by promising them high interest through their recurring and fixed deposit schemes.