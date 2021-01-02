Rajkot central jail gets community radio station

Inmates of Rajkot Central Jail will get to listen to music and other programmes of infotainment as well as opportunities to tell their stories as a dedicated community radio station was inaugurated inside the jail on December 31.

KLN Roa, Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General (prisons) of Gujarat, inaugurated Radio Prison, a community radio station set up inside the Rajkot Central Jail in Popa-tpara area of the city. Banno Joshi, Superintendent of central jail, and other officers of the prison were present on the occasion.

“This is an initiative to give a platform to inmates to explore their latent talent. After all, everyone has a story to tell and this radio station will provide them a platform to tell those stories. This radio station will be for the inmate by the inmates,” Joshi told The Indian Express on Friday.

With this, the Rajkot jail becomes the second major jail in the state to have its own community radio station. Roa had inaugurated a similar radio station in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad in October last year.

“This is a dream project of the ADGP (prisons) and would go a long way in keeping prisoners emotionally connected. We have installed television sets in all of our 15 barracks but they mostly air programmes like news etc. The local touch is missing in their programmes. The radio would address this as the programmes will also be by the inmates,” the superintendent further said.

Joshi said that presently, professional radio jockeys are training five inmates, all convicts who are serving long sentences and “who have some skills,” but later on, all prisoners will get chance to become a radio jockey.

“The radio station would air programmes from 6 am to 12 pm when the jail remains ‘open’ meaning when prisoners are out of their cells. But presently, we do not have enough content so we are in talks with professional RJs and private radio channels to develop content,” she said.

The superintendent said that a studio has been developed and recording and playing equipment have been installed in it. The project has cost the central jail around Rs 20 lakh and speakers have been installed in a manner which would allow the programmes to be heard in entire prison compound. “To ensure that no one plays any mischief, our radio would air only pre-recorded programmes and after they have been reviewed by our staff,” said Joshi.