Rajkot: Bail rejected for farm labourer who ‘peddled heroin’

Bharaiya Meena, who is in judicial custody, moved the Rajkot district and sessions court with a bail application. (Representational) Bharaiya Meena, who is in judicial custody, moved the Rajkot district and sessions court with a bail application. (Representational)

The district and sessions court of Rajkot has rejected the bail application of Bharaiya Meena, an agricultural labourer from Rajasthan arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajkot city police for allegedly peddling heroin from Rajasthan to Rajkot.

The SOG arrested 62-year-old Meena from Surpur village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district on May 30. SOG officials said that Meena works as a farm labourer for Jamshed Pathan of Surpur village and had acted as a courier to deliver a consignment of heroin sent by Pathan to Salma of Jungleshwar area of Rajkot city.

The racket came to light when an SOG team intercepted Imran Pathan and his wife Fatma Pathan near Sorathiyavadi Circle while they were returning to their home near Railway Junction in the city with 33 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.3 lakh on May 1. They reportedly told the police that they sourced the contraband from Salma via Salma’s man Bhuro. Salma and Bhuro were arrested. Salma had told police that Meena had delivered the contraband to her.

Meena, who is in judicial custody, moved the Rajkot district and sessions court with a bail application. The court of additional district judge Digant Vora trashed his application Tuesday. “There is substance in the argument of the prosecution that co-accused and the mastermind of the crime are still on the run and that applicant can hinder investigation if he is released on bail,” judge Vora noted.

