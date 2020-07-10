Rajkot: After 13 attendees of a social event test positive, police book organisers

State government notifications issued in view of Covid-19 pandemic allow 20 persons in funerals and related rituals. (Representational) State government notifications issued in view of Covid-19 pandemic allow 20 persons in funerals and related rituals. (Representational)

TWO DAYS after 13 people tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a ritual performed following death of a man in the city, police on Wednesday night booked the deceased’s son, grandson and participants of the gathering for allegedly violating notification prohibiting gathering of more 20 persons and not maintaining social distancing.

Based on a complaint filed by police sub-inspector P B Jebaliya, Bhaktinagar police booked Virbhanu Humbal, son of Ghusabhai Humbal, and Virbhanu’s son Naimish under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) lat on Wednesday night. Ghusabhai died due to an illness on June 20.

The police action comes three days after 37-year-old Virbhanu and his son 18-year-old Naimish and 11 others of their family and relatives tested positive for Covid-19 on July 6.

In his complaint, Jebaliya said that despite knowing that assembly of four or more persons was prohibited by restrictions imposed in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, Virbhanu organised his father’s Uttarkriya (a ritual performed after a certain number of days following death of a person and which usually also involves a community meal) on June 26 without obtaining permission from competent authority and that more than 50 persons attended it. The PSI also stated that social distancing was not maintained by the attendees.

“We have taken action with a view to prevent such gatherings without prior permission of competent authority, to ensure that social distancing is maintained at such events and that people wear face masks so that Covid-19 infection can be contained,” Bhaktinagar police inspector Viral Gadhvi said.

