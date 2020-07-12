Rajkot: 3 cops booked for ‘trying to frame’ inspector in corruption case

Later in the day, Pratap Karpada called Ankit Shah telling him that he wanted to meet him, the FIR read. Later in the day, Pratap Karpada called Ankit Shah telling him that he wanted to meet him, the FIR read.

A POLICE Sub-Inspector and two constables were booked on Saturday by Gandhigram police in the city for allegedly kidnapping a man and threatening him to frame Gandhigram police inspector KA Vala in a corruption case.

Ankit Shah, a resident of Madhapar Chowkadi in the city, filed a complaint with Gandhigram police station on Saturday evening, naming police sub-inspector MB Jebaliya, constables Prashant Rathod and Pratap Karpada and another person named Vishal.

Ankit, a vehicle driver, stated in his complaint that his elder brother Naman was booked after police raided Ankit’s house on June 18 and recovered 28 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from Naman’s car. However, Naman was not found at his home and police had launched a hunt for him.

Later in the day, Karpada called Ankit telling him that he wanted to meet him, the FIR read. A while later, Karpada and Rathod reached Ankit’s home.

“Rathod told me that he, Karpada and Jebaliya sahab (PSI Jebaliya) had issues with Gandhigram PI Vala sahab and that Jebaliya sahab had summoned him (Ankit). However, I told them that I have nothing to do with Jebaliya sahab nor has he filed any case against my brother. Therefore, I do not want to meet him. However, the duo threatened me and took me to Nanavati Chowk on 150 Feet Ring Road,” the FIR quotes Ankit as saying.

Police said that at Nanavati Chowk, PSI Jebaliya was waiting in his car. “Jebaliya sahab told me that Vala sahab had got him and Pratapbhai transferred and that Pratapbhai has issues with Vala sahab…He said that we had to frame Vala sahab,” the FIR read.

Gandhigram police booked Jebaliya, Karpada, Rathod and Vishal under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 120 (b) (criminal intimidation), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and 195 (a) (threatening any person to give false evidence).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd